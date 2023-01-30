AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A lucky person bought a Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for the Saturday, January 28, 2023 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 1004 W. 7th street in Auburn. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28, are: 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.