Winners of Fort Wayne Escape Room treasure hunt describe their experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — And the grand prize goes to….Rachel and Drew Achenbach and Brandon and Mandi Wittwer. The group solved all the clues and were the first to find the treasure at Lindenwood Nature Preserve.

The Fort Wayne Escape Room created the treasure hunt specifically to adhere to social distancing guidelines and give residents a fun activity they to do. Since the start of the hunt on Friday, hundreds of treasure hunters downloaded the map to search for the grand prize, which was only described as a “large sum of money.” The winners would only say the effort was “worthwhile.”

Though the hunt for the grand prize is over there are still consolation prizes to be won.