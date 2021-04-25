Winner of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ on Food Network visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Country Kitchen SweetArt welcomed guest demonstrator Trevin Alford, the winner of “Kids Baking Championship,” on the Food Network on Sunday to teach a baking class.

Trevin Alford talked about his experience competing in the television show and how he won, “It was awesome just watching those shows and being able to live that out. It was a crazy experience.” Alford showcased his cake decorating talents as well as gave out a few tips and tricks.

Alford began baking at age 9 when he attended a camp that offered activity electives. He discovered a passion for baking and continued to learn by watching YouTube videos. Alford started making and selling homemade treats. One of his clients told their friend who worked in casting in Los Angeles about Alford. Days after, Alford was applying to compete in “Kids Baking Championship.”