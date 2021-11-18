Winner of Erin’s House first ‘Fuel Hope’ Tahoe Giveaway announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Erin’s House for Grieving Children announced the winner of their first “Fuel Hope” Tahoe Giveaway Thursday evening.

The nonprofit gave away a 2021 Chevy Tahoe LT from Summit City Chevrolet valued at more than $63,000. Since launching the fundraiser in May, the organization sold 42,540 tickets and raised $71,000.

“It was great to be able to partner with Summit City Chevrolet. I was talking with Jane DeHaven and just how fortunate Fort Wayne is to have an organization like Erin’s House, to be able to support kids right here in our community who have experienced a death,” said Audrey Gilbert, director of development.

Nolan and his dad Thomas, a current Erin’s House Family, announced the winner: Patty Sprague of Monroeville. The drawing was held on Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

In addition to Thursday’s activities, downtown landmarks will be lit up blue in honor of Children’s Grief Awareness Day through the weekend.