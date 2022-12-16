FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election confirmed the winner and did not change the results.

Doug Copley, who filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit, still came up short in the recount, according to the Allen County Election Board.

The recount, conducted by four teams who sifted through votes from 36 precincts Friday, showed a 27-vote difference from the original count, said Amy Scrogham, director of the election board.

Copley and Veit were each allowed to appoint one member to each team and members of the public were allowed to come and watch the process.

Previously, Copley said he didn’t believe anything malicious had happened, but with the race so close he wanted to be sure the numbers were accurate. He had served on the school board for the past year.

He also previously said if he still lost in the recount the district would be in great shape with Veit and Kim Moppert filling two at large seats along with the other three remaining board members.

It was the first recount in 20 years, according to election officials.