FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wings Etc. is opening its 4 Fort Wayne locations on the city’s southwest side, this time the opening comes with a surprise!

The Wings Etc. location opening Tuesday, Nov. 28, will offer the first 50 customers one free year of wings. Those participating must be 18+ to receive a year of free wings with the doors opening for the first day at 11 a.m.

The new restaurant is located at 8388 W. Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. This will be the city’s 4 location and the new flagship location for the company’s headquarters in Fort Wayne.