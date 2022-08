FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival.

Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne.

Entertainment includes corn hole, live music, and contest for event goers.

The fun lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.