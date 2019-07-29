Wing Stop to open Fort Wayne eatery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wing Stop is coming to town.

Wing Stop will open its first Fort Wayne location at 407 W. Coliseum Boulevard, Wing Stop Field Marketing Manager Sunsha Parker confirmed to WANE 15 on Monday. A Wing Stop sign has been up at the location for several weeks, but restaurant officials had previously declined to confirmed plans.

It’s not clear when the restaurant will open. Wing Stop’s website says the location is “COMING SOON!” No other details were released.

Wing Stop was founded in 1994 and now has more than 1,250 locations around the world.

Its menu features “11 bold, distinctive flavors of classic and boneless chicken wings,” according to its website, along with tenders, fries, rolls and other sides.

The website says the Fort Wayne location will be open 11 a.m. to midnight.