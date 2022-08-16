FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne.

Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous spirit,” and says it’s coming in Spring 2023.

“Vinland Reserve was inspired by the northeast coastal region of North America hailed as a rich source of grapes and once explored by Vikings,” the website reads. “At Vinland Reserve, an elevated experience welcomes you with exceptional wine and food in a serene setting for all to enjoy!”

The winery will be the first in Fort Wayne.