Winemakers benefit from hot and dry summer weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weather conditions play a large role in the success of the growing season for winemakers. One local winemaker said that this summer has been nothing short of perfect.

Kevin Geeting has been in the wine making business for quite some time, and he says that this year’s growing season has been among the very best that he has seen. Geeting says it all starts with a mild winter, followed by a drier than normal spring, both of which were observed in northeast Indiana.

“If you get a lot of rain early, they’ll actually plump up. So you’ll get bigger grapes, but that’s not necessarily a good thing because you’ll have more water in them. More water, essentially less flavor,” said Kevin Geeting, Winemaker at Country Heritage Winery.

After a mild winter and a dry spring, the final piece of the wine-making equation is a lot of sunshine, combined with warm temperatures. Fort Wayne has observed twenty days that reached 90° or above, with seven nights falling no further than 70°.

“90s, is definitely warm. It’s an early harvest this year. We’re probably 7-10 days ahead of schedule. It’s attributed to a lot of sunshine, warm temperatures. Grapes get ripe faster,” said Geeting.

Geeting said that last years growing season was much worse, because it started with an extended period of cool and wet conditions. With warmer and drier weather this year, Geeting said that one variety of grapes will likely be excellent this year.

“This is shaping up to be a really good year for reds, which is tough here in northern Indiana because we don’t really get great weather for reds. We’re probably more white wine territory here, but the reds are looking good,” said Geeting.

The grapes that are harvested this year will go into barrels and begin to ferment, before eventually hitting shelves in bottles one to two years from now.

While the weather conditions have been ideal thus far, Geeting said that he hopes for cooler weather without too many extremely hot days throughout the harvest season. Geeting said that ideal growing seasons, such as the current season, only occur three out of every ten years.