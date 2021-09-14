Winds tip semi full of feed, trapping driver

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A Butler man was hospitalized when a semi he was hauling feed with tipped over in strong winds.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of C.R. 59, 3 1/2 miles northwest of Butler.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Leslie Nelson of Butler was emptying a semi trailer full of feed when the rear gate failed to open. Nelson raised the bed upright, but strong winds caught the trailer and tipped it over, the report said.

Nelson was trapped inside. Butler firefighters had to pull him out.

Nelson suffered minor scrapes and was taken to a DeKalb County hospital in stable condition, the report said.

The Peterbuilt semi sustained $5,000 in damage.