Winds bring down Christmas on Broadway tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Strong winds took down the 40-foot Christmas tree on Broadway on Wednesday.

The tree, located in front of Shine & Hardin Law Offices and Trubble Brewing along Broadway, tipped off its based and landed in the courtyard. The tree had just been lit for the holiday season during a festive celebration Friday.

Steve Shine said the tree would be put back up Friday, after winds die down. The tree did not appear to be damaged, he said.

Wind gusts measured more than 60 mph in Fort Wayne Wednesday.