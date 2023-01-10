FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Windrose Urban Farm, a supplier of mushrooms for local restaurants, announced they are no longer supplying the ingredient.

The change comes as the farm said it wants to focus on new products and continue its mission of being a source of employment for those with barriers and disabilities.

On New Year’s Day, the farm- which often has a booth at local farmers markets- made a Facebook post addressing the change. Part of the announcement reads:

Although we are making program changes, we know that the decision to stop our fresh mushroom program will allow us to focus on new products and new programs... So in 2023, you’ll still see Windrose Urban Farms at the markets. We’ll be working this winter to deliver new products, highlight products that may not have gotten attention in the past and work very hard to continue to focus on our mission – employment for those that need it most!