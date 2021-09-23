Windrose Urban Farm cultivating fresh produce, jobs throughout Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana farms continue to host visitors for Local Food Week, including a growing non-profit just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Since October 2017, Windrose Urban Farm has concentrated on growing gourmet mushrooms – oyster, shiitake and lion’s mane – for everyday consumers and even restaurants in Fort Wayne. Over the years, the urban farm has continued to grow and even diversify the types of produce they grow.

“We started in a 10-foot by 10-foot tent,” said Chris Knipstein, the farm’s manager. “Now we’re standing in a 10-foot by 40-foot greenhouse inside the building. Growing things have really grown. Then we didn’t have the lot out back. Now we have a half-acre vegetable lot out back.”

Shiitake mushrooms

Oyster mushrooms

Lion’s mane mushrooms

Windrose also grows fresh produce behind the facility’s warehouse

Aside from their produce, Windrose also distinguishes itself by hiring people who have barriers to employment.

Take a closer look at Windrose Urban Farm’s mushroom greenhouse below:

Throughout Local Food Week, Windrose has hosted several guests to tour the facility and greenhouse. So far, Knipstein has been pleased with the turnout and how guests are learning more about the organization.

“It definitely helps. Monday was the food forum, so it’s a place where everybody can get together – buyers, farmers, just people who are interested. The tours help get people out here and just gets the word out about what we do,” said Knipstein.

Tickets are still available for a free tour on Thursday, with tours available at 1, 3, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Outside of Local Food Week, shoppers can support Windrose Urban Farm by purchasing mushrooms at various farmers markets, such as the Fort Wayne Farmers Markets. Windrose Urban Farm also participates in benefit program where shoppers with SNAP can purchase double the produce and only pay normal price.

To learn about other venues hosting Local Food Week events, click here.