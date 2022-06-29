FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off.

When Indiana made it legal to shoot off consumer fireworks, it gave municipalities the power to regulate while ensuring there are protected times when they can be shot off regardless of local ordinances.

In Fort Wayne it’s legal to shoot Fireworks on the following days:

June 29 through July 3, July 5 through July 9 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to two hours after sunset (11:00 p.m.)

July 4 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight.

The following items are considered consumer fireworks by the CPSC:

shells and mortars

multiple tube devices

Roman candles

rockets

sparklers

firecrackers with no more than 50 milligrams of powder

novelty items, such as snakes airplanes ground spinners helicopters fountains party poppers



The Fort Wayne Fire Department suggests residents enjoy fireworks at a professional event. If you do purchase fireworks for private use, the FWFD encourages you to use them responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions.