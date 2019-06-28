Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The window to shoot off consumer fireworks in Fort Wayne begins Saturday and closes on July 9. From June 29 through July 3 and from July 5 through July 9 the use of fireworks is allowed between the hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. until midnight.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department reminds residents that safety is always the key to any activity and this includes fireworks. For your safety as well as that of your loved ones, neighbors and the community, it’s suggested you enjoy your fireworks at a professional event. If you do purchase fireworks for private use, the FWFD encourages you to use them responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions.

The following firework statistics are taken from the Indiana State Department of Health’s 2017 Indiana Firework-Related Injury Report: In 2017, 77 percent of all reported firework injuries occurred from July 1-7, and 39.5 percent of all firework injuries occurred on July 4. More than one-third of all reported firework-related injuries were to hands or fingers. Eye injuries accounted for 11.7 percent of the total number of injuries. 49 percent of the injuries were caused by firecrackers, rockets and sparklers. Firework use on private property accounted for 61.3 percent of reported cases.