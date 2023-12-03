KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Windmill Winter Wonderland has returned for its annual holiday tradition at the Mid-America Windmill Museum.

Walk the pathways of the museum grounds and enjoy the transformation of windmills into a Christmas wonderland. Windmills are not just the only thing transformed for the season. A live nativity can be seen every Saturday to further the wonderland experience.

After the show head to Baker Hall where kids can meet up with Santa for treats while parents visit craft vendor booths for holiday gifts.

The Windmill Winter Wonderland happens the first two weekends of December Friday through Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The tour is self-guided to see all the displays with a 4% discounted admission for those 12 plus, free for ages 11 and under.

The Mid-America Windmill Museum is located at 732 S Allen Chapel Rd in Kendallville, IN.

For more information head to the Mid-America Windmill Museum’s website.