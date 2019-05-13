You could win tickets to see Paul McCartney’s sold-out show at the Memorial Coliseum, just by riding the bus.

Citilink is giving away two tickets to see the former Beatle in Fort Wayne through its Ticket to Ride contest.

The rules are simple: purchase a ticket to ride on a Citilkink bus, then take as many selfies as you want on or around a bus and post them to Faceboook, Instagram and Twitter.

Riders must use the hashtag #CitilinkTicket.

One winner will be selected on May 28 to receive the tickets.

McCartney will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on June 3 at 8 p.m.

