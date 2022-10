FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dracula is making an appearance somewhere a bit out of character for a vampire– an ice cream social.

Fort Wayne Ballet is promoting their upcoming performances of Dracula with the event Sunday at Brooklyn Pints Microcreamery.

The public is invited to come meet dancers and ballet staff for the chance to win tickets to a performance.

The ice cream social is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.