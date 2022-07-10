FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of song and dance performers from Fort Wayne’s sister city, Plock, Poland, will be performing at the Foellinger Theatre on Thursday, July 14.

The group is called the Wisla Song and Dance Ensemble.

A shot of a previous performance done by the Wisla Song and Dance Ensemble, which includes people from Fort Wayne’s sister city of Plock, Poland.

Steve Kucharski joined First News Sunday on July 10 to detail how the group prepares for performances and what people in Fort Wayne who attend the show can expect.

The performance is part of the 32nd anniversary celebration of Plock and Fort Wayne joining as sister cities.

The show is free to attend. It’s at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.