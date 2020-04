FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As stimulus checks start to arrive in accounts this week, some are wondering if the government will make them pay back the stimulus money on their 2020 taxes.

WANE 15 reached out to Senator Mike Braun’s office, they responded with an answer from his Hoosier Resource Guide regarding the stimulus payments.

We also heard back from Senator Todd Young’s office who said “They will definitely not be taxed” in reference to the stimulus checks.