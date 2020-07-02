Will Fort Wayne require residents to wear masks?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indianapolis and Marion County residents will be required to wear face coverings starting next week, in a Thursday move designed to slow the spread of the ever-threatening coronavirus.

In northern Indiana, LaGrange, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties have issued similar mandates amid a recent spike in new virus cases.

Will Fort Wayne require its residents to wear masks? We reached out to Mayor Tom Henry’s office on Thursday, and received this response:

“The City of Fort Wayne is continuing to follow the State of Indiana’s plan that calls for masks being highly recommended but not required. We strongly encourage residents to wear a mask, and we have joined the State’s effort as we continue to highlight the public health benefits of masks.“

Allen County recently passed 2,700 virus cases, and 110 people have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Allen County Department of Health.