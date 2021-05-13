Will Allen County require proof of vaccination?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The reaction from WANE 15 viewers has been split.

Some are happy to throw away the mask while others say they never wore the mask in the first place and don’t plan to be vaccinated.

The CDC put out a graphic (right) to show if an activity is safe for someone not vaccinated. Thursday’s announcement the CDC says that being outside, attended a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people is safe.

However, the risk of getting COVID-19 gets increases when you attend a crowded event, go to an indoor movie theater, eat indoors at a restaurant or bar, or are surround by a large number of people indoors.

Those fully vaccinated are safe during both indoor and outdoor activities.

But one question that seems to be on the minds of many, is if you will have to prove you are vaccinated and how.

“Knowing if someone is fully vaccinated is a difficult one and it becomes politically charged,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “I think we all know whether we are fully vaccinated or not and typically the way that’s going to work is that when our contact tracers are calling and talking, we are going to take peoples word for it. We are not expecting prove of vaccination but its important that people be honest.”

There are still a lot of unanswered questions: Will there be a federal vaccine registry? Will businesses be able to ask if a person is vaccinated but also ask them to leave if they are not?

Officials say it’s too soon to tell.