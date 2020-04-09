Wildcat season canceled, other little leagues delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A summer tradition for thousands of kids for decades has fallen victim to COVID-19. Wildcat Baseball’s season has been called off for 2020.

The president of the league where ‘everybody makes the team’ confirmed the cancellation to WANE 15 Thursday, a handful of weeks ahead of the season’s scheduled registration.

“It’s so sad that the kids won’t be able to enjoy it,” Bill Derbyshire said.

Derbyshire has heard from parents who suggest that children would be outside playing during the summer anyway, so they should be able to play ball. He points out that kids would still be gathering in groups, in the dugout or park areas, and sharing equipment like bats, balls and helmets.

The young baseball players typically spend the summer on fields at parks across the city. Some of the diamonds are shared with organized little league programs.

The season for area little leagues, like Georgetown and Foster Park, has been delayed. Following the lead of Little League International’s board of directors. A date to reassess the situation has been set for May 11.