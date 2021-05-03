Wildcat Baseball League registration begins May 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wildcat Baseball League is getting ready for the summer 2021 session and has announced registration dates.

Registration will take place:

May 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those wanting to register are asked to visit one of the 10 locations around Fort Wayne to register.

According to the Wildcat Baseball website, the registration donation for shirts and hats is $10.

More information on the league can be found here.