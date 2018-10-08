Wild Zoo Halloween set for 40th year

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Visitors enjoy the final day of Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Oct. 29, 2017.

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Visitors enjoy the final day of Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Oct. 29, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will open its gates for the 40th Wild Zoo Halloween beginning Friday. The event will be held October 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28.

Wild Zoo Halloween, a fundraiser for the zoo, offers children of all ages the opportunity to trick-or-treat within the zoo, while viewing zoo animals and animal sculptures made out of pumpkins. Children can also choose their own mini-pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch.

Each day of the family friendly event will be "theme days" that feature separate events.

Highlights of the 40th Wild Zoo Halloween include:

Friday, Oct. 12 - Free Carousel Ride Day

Saturday, Oct. 13 - Halloween Animal Enrichment

Sunday, Oct. 14 - Atomic Sharks

Oct. 19 – Free Carousel Rides and Story Time

Oct. 20 – Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp – Animals get pumpkin treats

Oct. 21 – Atomic Sharks Family Concert

Oct. 26 to 28 - Truck & Tractor Weekend

Oct. 26 – Free Train Rides and Story Time

Oct. 27 – Atomic Sharks Family Concert

Admission to the Wild Zoo Halloween is $5 for all ages, with admission with treats $9 for all ages.

Zoo Members receive $2 off admission. Babies age 1 and under are admitted free but are

charged $4 if they receive treats.

Children should wear costumes and bring their own treat bag for the event.

For more information, visit kidszoo.org/wild-zoo-halloween.