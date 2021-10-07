‘Wild Zoo Halloween’ returns to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo throughout October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Wild Zoo Halloween celebration returns to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for its 42nd year on Saturday.

The popular event is hosted each weekend throughout October. Guests can find their favorite animals and participate in themed activities such as a straw maze and feeding stations with pumpkin treats.

Below is a list of each theme day throughout Wild Zoo Halloween:

Saturday, Oct. 9: Music by the Atomic Sharks from noon – 3 p.m.

Music by the Atomic Sharks from noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10: Music by the Atomic Sharks from noon – 3 p.m.

Music by the Atomic Sharks from noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Pumpkin Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Truck & Tractor Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Truck & Tractor Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Princess & Superhero Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Princess & Superhero Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Free endangered species carousel rides from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free endangered species carousel rides from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Galactic Trooper Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Galactic Trooper Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Free Z.O.&O. Railroad rides from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own treat bag.

Wild Zoo Halloween is free with paid zoo admission or membership. Additional fees are charged for certain rides such as the Z.O.&O Railroad.

For more details on the Children’s Zoo’s Wild Zoo Halloween, visit their website.