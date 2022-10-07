FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s annual Wild Zoo Halloween opens Saturday, with spooky fun set for each weekend in October.

Wild Zoo Halloween is open Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be treat stations for children and fall treats for animals, and a fall maze in the African Journey. The zoo will also be decorated, and photo spots will be available.

Children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a treat bag.

“The event will feature your favorite Zoo animals, family fun, and tasty treats that are just right for pint-sized guests,” the zoo said in a promotional release.

Here are some Wild Zoo Halloween highlights:

Saturday, October 8 & Sunday, October 9

Truck & Tractor Weekend

Music by the Atomic Sharks, 11am – 2pm, in the Australian Plaza

Superhero & Princess Weekend, 11am – 2pm

Witch & Wizardry Day, 11am – 2pm

Princess & Superhero Day, 11am – 2pm

Galactic Day, 11am – 2pm

Monster Mash Dance Party, 11am – 2pm

Pumpkin Day, 10am – 4pm

Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp Animal Enrichment

Guess the Pumpkin Weight

Wild Zoo Halloween is free with paid Zoo admission or Zoo membership. Additional fees are charged for the Z.O.&O. Railroad, Endangered Species Carousel, Crocodile Creek Adventure Ride and Ski Safari. Animal experiences are weather permitting.