Wild Zoo Halloween begins 9 day run Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 41st annual Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo gets underway Friday. It’s the 41st year for the annual event which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wild Zoo Halloween is a fundraiser for the zoo, which is a nonprofit organization and receives no tax funding.

Highlights of the first weekend include:

Friday, October 11

Free carousel rides all day – Zoo guests can enjoy unlimited free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel

Story Time at 10:30 – A fall themed story in the Australian Plaza

Saturday, October 12

Halloween Animal Enrichment – Watch zoo animals celebrate the season with fall treats throughout the day

Meet Princesses and Superheroes – Characters will meet with zoo guests from 11:00 to 1:30 at various locations within the zoo

Sunday, October 13

Family Fun Concert – Music by the Atomic Sharks from noon to 3 p.m. in the Australian Plaza

Additional theme days at the Wild Zoo Halloween include:

October 18 – Free Carousel Rides & Story Time

October 19 – Halloween Animal Enrichment & Meet Princesses and Superheroes

October 20 – Music by Atomic Sharks

October 25 – Free Train Rides and Story Time

October 26 – Halloween Animal Enrichment

October 27 – Music by Atomic Sharks

October 25 to 27 – Truck & Tractor Weekend

More details can be found on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo website.

Admission to the Wild Zoo Halloween is $5 for all ages; admission with treats is $9 for all ages. Zoo Members receive $2 off admission. Babies age 1 and under are admitted free but are charged $4 if they receive treats. Additional fees are charged for the Z.O.&O. Railroad, Endangered Species Carousel, and Pony Trail. Food is available for purchase.

Guests can trick-or-treat for candy at the Treat Trails, visit your favorite zoo animals, see giant-sized pumpkins, decorated straw bales and more. Children can choose their own mini-pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch. Animal sculptures made out of pumpkins are always a guest favorite.



Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own treat bag. The zoo is decorated for Halloween and features several photo spots where guests can take their own pictures.



All treats offered at the Wild Zoo Halloween are palm-oil free or are manufactured by companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). The sustainable production of palm oil is crucial to the survival of orangutans, because their rain forest habitat is often destroyed to create poorly managed and unsustainable palm oil plantations.