FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While many animals, and some humans, want to avoid the cold of winter, some animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo love the winter months. In fact, they have adaptations that help them thrive in the cold and snow.

The Canada Lynx are from northern Canada where it can get much colder than Fort Wayne. The big cats also love the snow. Like many cats and dogs, they grow a winter coat of thick fur.

“Right now they look all puffy and that’s on purpose. They have extra hair trapping hair underneath so they look quite different [than in the summer], Michelle Smurl, Director of Animal Care, said. “Think of a house cat or a Husky. They have a season where they shed a lot too. The really dense, thick fur traps in heat to maintain warmth.”

Canada Lynx

Canada Lynx

Canada Lynx paws

Their paws are also good for winter weather.

“Their paws are widespread and that enables them to walk really well on the snow and hold in heat because they have fur on their paws too,” Smurl said.

The Red Pandas in the zoo hail from the Himalayas, which is also known to be just a little cold in the winter.

“It’s so cold we don’t really have to worry about them in the winter, but we still provide heated shelters in case they need a warm day,” Smurl said. “We give animals choice and control. We give the option of going outside or inside heated shelter so we make sure they have those options.”

The red panda are also adapted to the cold.

Himalayan Red Panda

Red Pandas’ thick fur keeps them warm.

Chinese Red Panda

Chinese Red Panda

Himalayan Red Panda

“Just like the lynx, they trap heat in their dense fur and they have course hair underneath. Their short legs are another adaptation to cold weather. They don’t have to heat long legs. Also they only eat bamboo and humans wouldn’t be able to digest it. So it’s an adaptation to cold weather because it takes so long to digest the bamboo it constantly provides the heat from the food,” Smurl said.

Louis the White Stork usually lives in the zoo’s Africa area, but moved to Central Zoo for Wild Zoo Wonderland.

“He loves people so he was enjoying his stay here. He’s adapted to cold weather in a variety of ways. He has thick feathers to trap in heat and birds have thick scales on their legs to trap in heat too. Inside, their veins and arteries are close together and the helps with warmth and blood flow. It’s a cool adaptation for birds to keep warm. And if you see a bird standing on one foot, they’re bringing up that leg closer to the body to warm it up and then they’ll switch to the other leg,” Smurl said.

The White Stork is standing on one leg to warm one by his body.

White Stork

White Stork legs

While Louis had access to a heated shelter and had a wind block in his area, his threshold to come inside is much higher than the other cold weather animals.

The peafowl known for roaming the zoo also have newer shelters.

“They’re cold tolerant so we wanted to give them a rain shelter and straw so they can have that warmth and they can hang out together. They feel safer that way in the winter. There are heaters on each side and other shelters throughout the zoo,” Smurl said.

Peafowl

Peafowl

The North American River Otter in the wild live in most states from Florida to north of Indiana.

“They do just fine in the colder weather. One thing working against them is their long bodies to keep warm so they eat a lot and all that food gives them calories and heat they need. They mainly eat fish,” Smurl said. “Their fur with how dense it is like a winter coat for them and they love to play in the snow.”

North American River Otters

North American River Otters

North American River Otters

North American River Otters

The zoo is always watching the weather as winter approaches and when the cold arrives.

“We have minimum temperature procedures that are followed for each species. It’s not just temps, but we also consider the wind. Many animals are not provided outdoor access when temperatures fall below their minimum requirement. We also add shelters or move animals inside if temperatures fall below their minimums. We monitor the weather closely and will put animals in for the night before we leave if the weather looks questionable,” Smurl said.

A heat lamp is in the sheep area in the zoo’s farm section.

The animals that are adapted to the cold don’t lose outdoor access, but as it gets extra cold, they’re given extra ways they can stay warm if they want.

Starting at 32 degrees, the zoo staff provide extra heat sources that could be heat lamps, a heat mat, straw, heated water buckets and additional shelters. The animal care staff also watches their behaviors to see if they need additional heat sources or care.

The cold weather animals tend to not be as active in extreme cold because they are using their energy to stay warm.

The winter months is a great time for the zoo to do a lot of projects.

The winter months is a great time for the zoo to do a lot of projects.

The winter months is a great time for the zoo to do a lot of projects.

The winter months when the zoo is closed is also a time for the zoo to get various projects done. While the walkways may not be filled with visitors, the zoo is not necessarily all quiet.

“We’re breaking out machinery to clean exhibits and do other projects, so it’s not quiet all the time,” Smurl said.

The zoo will open the first week in April for a new event, Wild Zoo Spring Preview. It will then be open weekends in April before opening for its full summer hours.