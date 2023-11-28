FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is gearing up to re-open for a special winter event. Wild Zoo Wonderland starts December 1 and happens every weekend through the month.

Wild on WANE got an exclusive sneak-peak inside the making of all the magic.

“It’s a lot of fun to get the zoo ready. It does take a pretty big team here to bring the magic to life here for the Wild Zoo Wonderland. It’s a little bit of a time crunch because we end our Halloween event at the end of October and then we get through November to start in December. It’s a pretty big undertaking, but we all have a lot of fun with it,” Kyle Etheridge, the zoo’s Guest Experience, Events and Sales Manager, said.

With many other nighttime light attractions around the city, the zoo decided to create an event during the day. This is the third year for Wild Zoo Wonderland.

“We really lean into being a fun, family-friendly daytime event here at the zoo. But, that doesn’t mean we’re short on our décor,” Etheridge said. “We’re starting to build a tradition here in Fort Wayne. We’re starting to see families return to this event the past three years and we’re excited to see this tradition grow.”

Visitors at Wild Zoo Wonderland can meet Santa, write him a letter, decorate cookies, take free rides on the carousel and Z.O. & O. Railroad, feed some animals, go to an indoor story time and check out many animals still out in the colder months.

“The big thing about being a zoo and open this time of year is we’ve got some cold weather animals that really thrive in these temperatures. This is a good chance to come out and see what the Lynx are doing and see what the Red Pandas are doing up in the new Red Panda Ridge exhibit. These are really active times for these animals. We’ve also expanded the event up into our Asian Trek exhibit area. So you can go into some of those indoor spaces. You can see what the orangutans are doing in the winter. It’s fun and we encourage you to maybe come out and check out a different aspect of the zoo you might not see during our regular season,” Etheridge said.

Wild Zoo Wonderland is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 21-23, and 26-30.

It’s free for zoo members. People over the age of 13 are $12, children ages two to 12 are $10 and kids under two are free. The carousel and train rides are free for everyone with admission to the zoo.

Story time happens every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m. Stingray feedings are at 11 a.m and 2 p.m. Goat feedings are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. The new ropes course is also open, weather permitting.

Santa visits are available on dates before Christmas

“Put on your coat, come out and experience something you’re not going to experience in the summer here at the zoo,” Etheridge said.