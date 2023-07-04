FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From getting on a scale to getting in a crate, teaching animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo certain behavior is good for their wellbeing. Some of that training IS for the birds.

Of the more than 800 species of birds in Australia, four can be found in the Australian Aviary at the zoo.

Gus, the Masked Lapwing, is the most elusive. He’s often hiding in the back of the brush.

Masked Lapwing

“He’s a little shy. He’s a shore bird and found around water,” Animal Care Specialist Ellie Hahn said.

There are three Crested Pigeons: Urban, Willie and Stanley.

Crested Pigeon

“Australia has 200 species of pigeons and only two with a crest, so that’s why they’re called crested. They have a primary feather, so when they fly it makes a whistling noise,” Hahn said.

The two Straw-Necked Ibis are named Frankie and Alice.

“Alice just turned 31 and the life span is 12, so she’s doing great,” Hahn said. “They have a metallic sheen that you can see but they are not majestic sounding. It’s more of a grunt than a birdsong. But, they have that straw neck that they’re named after.”

The aviary also has 13 cockatiels.

“They’re a parrot species, so they learn quickly,” Hahn said.

Hahn’s been working with the birds for the last two years, training them to go into crates and step on a scale.

“At the beginning I just put food around the crate and then moved it closer and then put it inside and then took their diet away and just used treats, which works well,” she said.

The crate training is important to easily move the birds in and out of the exhibit.

“It’s a lot less stressful when they voluntarily [get in the crate], Hahn said.

The training is working. All of the birds in the aviary will now get on the scale on their own.

“They’re all good about taking food now, which they didn’t at first. It’s constant training. I’ll do at least an hour every day if I have time,” Hahn said. “There are some fun birds in here. I very much love it.”

Wild on WANE airs on WANE 15 every Tuesday at 5 p.m. and on First News Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.