FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When people think of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, a lot of different animals probably come to mind. That’s fair.

But, the zoo also has a volunteer program for teenagers aimed at building leadership skills while also fueling their love for animals and nature.

Around 300 teenagers are in this year’s Teens for Nature program.

“We teach practical leadership skills to teen volunteers but they also get to explore thier passions in the zoo,” Emily Elliott, the zoo’s Education Manager, said.

Teens can start volunteering when the zoo opens in April and they can continue through the summer. But, there are four two-week sessions in June and July where the teens really focus in on their volunteer jobs.

They’re divided into four groups: Zoo Crew, Zookeeper, Conservation Crew and Camp Counselor.

“You also get to say you’re part of the zoo. I get to do something. ‘Im part of something,” Jaxson Scott said.

Jaxson Scott

The 15-year-old will be a sophomore in high school this fall. It’s his third year doing the Teens for Nature program. A lover of the outdoors, he’s always on the conservation team. They will also do work with Hoosier River Watch, taking water samples and measurements in Spy Run Creek right outside the zoo.

“I feel like an explorer. Yes, people go by and they’ve seen it before, but to me it’s like undiscovered land. And catching crawfish is never old,” Jaxson smiled.

Inside the zoo, under the watchful eye of the red panda, you’ll find Steven “Rowdy” Brewer. He’s a teen zookeeper. The 15-year-old does pretty much what the keepers do; from cleaning exhibits to feeding the animals.

Steven “Rowdy” Brewer

“This is what I came for. To be with the animals. This is my dream. It’s awesome,” Rowdy said.

This is also Rowdy’s third year doing the Teens for Nature program. He was on the conservation team his first two years. He plans to go to Purdue University and become a veterinarian.

Jaxon wants work in nature. He dreams of owning his own greenhouse and working with the Department of Natural Resources, or something similar where he gets to be outside.

Some teens who go through the Teens for Nature program keep volunteering at the zoo as adults. Some even end up working there. But, all the teens, no matter their future careers, are learning valuable lessons.

“We want them to be conservation-minded citizens and have that in the back of their brains and understand why an AZA accredited zoo is so important and why conserving our local habitat is so important,” Elliott said.

Applications for next year’s Teens for Nature program open in January 2024. Teens in 7th through 12th grade can participate. Learn more about the program and how to apply here.

