FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the newest animals to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo may also be one of its slowest. Benedict, the two-toed sloth, calls Central Zoo home.

He arrived in Fort Wayne from Staten Island earlier this year. Sloths are nocturnal and do a lot of sleeping. Zoogoers are likely to see him hanging out in his hammock in the left corner of his exhibit.

But, people can get to meet Benedict up close in the zoo’s newest Wild Encounter.

A zoo keeper will feed Benedict his favorite veggie treats while answering questions about the animal. The zoo’s been training Benedict to voluntarily go in and out of his crate to get onto a special tree for the Wild Encounters. There is also always a vine connected from the tree to his enclosure, so he can leave to go back “home” any time he wants.

Two-toed sloths actually have three toes in the back, but have two toes in the front. Three-toed sloths have three toes in the front and back. Their nails are hook-shaped to help them grip branches and hang upside down.

Sloths also only use the restroom about once a week. They’ll come down to the ground, do their business, and then go back into the trees for another week.

