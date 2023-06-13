FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are more than just red pandas in the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s newest exhibit, Red Panda Ridge.

In with Himalayan Red Pandas Aurora and Anne is Zoji, a Reeves’s muntjac. It’s one of the smallest deer species in the world and comes from the same area as the Red Pandas, which is why they’re featured together.

“I went to a zoo in Boston and in their red panda exhibit they had a muntjac, a really cute adorable Asian deer and I called our zoo and I said, “Hey, can we do a muntjac? Is that possible?” So we had to stop on the plans [for Red Panda Ridge], revisit the whole layout, but I’m really glad we did. Because he’s just a really fun addition to the area,” Zoo Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said.

Reeves’s muntjac

Zoij is one year old and is fully grown. But, he will keep maturing.

“This fall he will develop more of those antlers. Right now he has kind of just these little stubs that are starting to develop,” Animal Care Specialist Maryssa Breininger said.

He gets his name from a Himalayan mountain pass.

“If we have the opportunity to name an animal then we try to relate it back to their species or the area that they’re native to, something like that,” Breininger said.

The muntjac is relatively solitary, which is why Zoji is the only one in the exhibit, but he’s also making some panda pals.

“You can even find all three of them down in the grass munching on grass together,” Breininger said.

There’s also an aviary in Red Panda ridge with three different Asian bird species.

Red-billed Blue Magpie

There are two Red-billed Blue Magpies named Dallas and Jing Wei, two Victoria Crown Pigeons named Penn and Teller and one White Eared-Pheasant named Gretel.

White Eared-Pheasant

“The red-billed blue magpies and the white eared-pheasant come from the Himalayan area. So, like the Himalayan red pandas, they will stay out nearly all year long. They’re very adapted to colder weather and they enjoy that, whereas our Victoria Crown Pigeons come from a more rainforest area. Sometimes on colder mornings or even colder nights, we have a building attached that has some heat pads. So if you don’t see them, earlier in the day or later in the day, that could be where they are,” Breininger said.

Victoria Crown Pigeon

Another area of Red Panda Ridge is designed to get the kids active. The Bamboo Maze is made up of large, metal “bamboo” shoots.

Bamboo Maze

“It allows kids to come in, run around the maze, get the energy out, and they can climb up if they want. [The ground] is a soft padding. So, it’s a soft landing. And working with AWS allowed us to make this a universal design and it’s accessible for wheelchairs too. So, kids in wheelchairs can go through all these pieces and feel like they’re part of the experience. I think that’s something I just love about this zoo, is that there’s always that opportunity for the kids to learn and be educated and for them play and have fun,” Schuiteman said.

Another change at the zoo this year is the area that used to be called the Indonesian Rainforest is now called Asian Trek. That whole area now houses the same rainforest exhibits as well as Red Panda Ridge. The renaming allows the zoo to add more exhibits and attractions from that part of the world.

Asian Trek entrance

