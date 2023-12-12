FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A zoo for the community, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo relies on donations from the community to keep everything running.

The zoo is one of only a few zoos in the country to get no tax dollars for daily operations.

In this season of giving, the zoo hopes to be included on people’s Christmas lists of giving.

“Every dollar makes a difference,” Amy Lazoff, the zoo’s director of philanthropy and community relations, said. “Starting with when the zoo was first constructed in 1965 with a community campaign of $550,000 that helped make this the place that has continued on through generations of kids and families to love.”

People can make contributions to have a tile displayed on donation walls in the zoo.

While the zoo closes to the public for most of the winter, the work at the zoo doesn’t stop.

“The incredible zoo keepers are here every day taking care of our animals,” Lazoff said.

Just feeding the animals costs around $1,500 a day.

“When you see the cost of groceries go up, that impacts us too. But, it’s on the scale of 1,500 animals that we’re feeding every day and those costs are increasing,” she said.

New at the Wild Zoo Wonderland this year is a special Giving Tree.

“Many of our non-profit partners have things like an Angel Tree and this is our version of that,” Lazoff said.

Set up in the aquarium is a tree full of tags with items you might not think a zoo would need. There’s everything from measuring cups for the commisary crew to night head lamps for zookeepers taking care of exhibits after dark to supplies for the zoo’s education team.

People can pick up a tag and scan the QR code on the back to be taken to a link for that product. They can have it shipped right to the zoo or they can buy the item on their own and deliver it later.

“We tried to have a variety of price points so families can find what works for them or if they wanted to have every kid take a tag and buy something for the zoo,” Lazoff said.

Memberships and ticket sales don’t cover all the operation costs.

“If you really looked at our budget, you would see that the price we charge for admission is actually less than what it would really cost if we divided the amount of money we need to run the zoo for a day per person that comes in,” Lazoff said.

The zoo works year-round raising money.

“Whether it’s events or direct meetings or writing grants we have many tools in our toolbox because it really does take everyone chipping in at every sort of level to make this amazing place run every day,” she said.

The zoo also gives back through the Community Ticket Grant Program. Every year the zoo works with around 100 nonprofits to give out around 15,000 tickets worth around $200,000 to help kids and families with financial barriers visit the zoo.

“Some people think of their donation as paying it forward as a way to make sure someone who can’t afford to come to the zoo can come,” Lazoff said.

Donations fund everything from buying lettuce for a giraffe to big projects like the new Coastal Cove. Construction is well underway with completion expected in 2024.

“We’re remodeling some seating spaces and creating a new wild encounter experience. We’re so excited to do this renovation and add another species in so kids can really see the difference between seals and sea lions. They both have amazing energetic creatures,” Lazoff said.

The zoo is 60 percent of the way toward raising the $1.8 million goal for Coastal Cove.

“We hope that people think of the zoo when it comes to the year end philanthropy and their giving because we have needs every day of the year as well,” Lazoff said.

Click here to donate to the zoo. People can choose to support certain projects, animals, conservation efforts to to just go to the most needed areas.