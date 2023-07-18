FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When people visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, they might see the animals eating or playing or taking a snooze. Visitors only see them for a few minutes. It’s just a small snippet of their day.

But, the zoo tracks what the animals are doing all day long with welfare assessments. Each animal, more than 1,500, gets one done at least twice a year.

“It’s a lot of assessments. Our Animal Care Specialists are very busy,” Allison Folsom, the zoo’s Curator or Behavioral Husbandry, said. “We have different categories of questions and we’ll track the answers and a software program then actually graphs is for it so we can watch our improvement over time and then I keep a running spreadsheet of things that we need to improve upon and the steps we’re taking to do so.”

What exactly is “behavioral husbandry?”

“Behavioral husbandry is a part of animal care,” Folsom explained. “If we really break that down, husbandry is essentially what zoological professionals use when they’re talking about animal care. It’s cleaning, it’s feeding, it’s enriching, it’s observing, it’s all of that. So when you specify behavioral, you’re really looking at the training enrichment and welfare, kind of the outputs of all of our inputs, basically.”

Essentially making sure the animals are healthy and happy.

A Sitatunga drinks from the pond in her exhibit.

“Most of the time we’re looking at behavior because our animals don’t speak English, so they can’t tell us with our words, what’s happening and what they’re feeling. So, it’s our job to observe what’s going on inside of them and outside of them, and make sure we’re ticking all the boxes,” Folsom said.

You might notice some of that tracking during events like Zoofari and Rock & Roar.

“You’ll see the keepers and the animal care staff and some communication staff as well going around with clipboards and just making sure they’re noting what the animals are doing. And we do that periodically throughout the night to check in and see if there’s any issues that arise that need fixing, or if we see any trends over time, maybe an animal is spending more time doing something a little different. Maybe that’s a good thing. Maybe it’s not. So having that data in those observations is really helpful to know that we’re meeting the needs of our animals while we’re meeting the needs of our guests,” Folsom said.

Every animal’s natural behaviors are different. Tracking what they do in the zoo and comparing it to what they would do in the wild keeps animal welfare as a top priority.

“Tigers sleep 12-20 hours a day. The sloth sleeps 20 hours a day at least. If you come and they’re active, you’re lucky. If you came and they’re sleeping we’re doing something right,” Folsom said.