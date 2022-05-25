FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, seafood restaurant Wild Crab hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the restaurant’s grand opening.

The event celebrated the opening of Wild Crab’s second location in Fort Wayne, located on West Jefferson Blvd, east of I-69.

The restaurant has another location in South Bend and hopes to add more stores in the future.

The Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant was conceptualized by owner Amber Wu, who first experienced the Cajun seafood boil concept while on vacation in Florida.

“I loved the taste and the concept so much, I decided to learn how to open a Cajun restaurant of my own,” Wu said. “Our team is very excited to bring our unique flavors to Fort Wayne. We promise a meal to remember,” Wu said.