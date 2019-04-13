Wild Birds Unlimited celebrates 35 years Video

When it comes to backyard birds and the hobby of bird feeding, Wild Birds Unlimited is an unmatched resource. The retailer is celebrating 35 years in business.

To celebrate, they’re offering a great deal to their customers. April 12th-15th customers can receive 35% off their highest priced item, when they spend $75 or more.

The folks at Wild Birds Unlimited say this a great opportunity to pick up a feeder, hobby item, gift or garden item.

WBU was founded in 1981 by Jim Carpenter, in Indianapolis. The business grew, so franchises started to open. The Fort Wayne store was the 4th to open in 1984. Each store is individually owned and operated.

