Why wasn’t a Silver or AMBER Alert issued for missing teen found dead in a ditch?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the Allen County Coroner’s Office released the identification of the person found partially submerged in a ditch on the southeast side of Fort Wayne this week, the public began asking why was there not a Silver or AMBER Alert in the case.

The victim was identified as Darirreyon Alexander, 15, from Fort Wayne, and he was reported missing March 5. He was found off Meyer Road late Monday morning.

Police told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Alexander was listed as a runaway, which doesn’t meet the criteria for a Silver or Amber Alert.

“Speaking in general terms not specific to this case, a runaway is a person aware of what they are doing,” Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. “So it kind of negates that mental aspect of a Silver Alert. It’s difficult, it’s by a case-by-case basis. For instance, if we have someone who is mentally challenged and it’s zero degrees outside and they choose to run away, but they are going to do it with no shoes and a pair of shorts on, that’s a bigger difference.”

Sgt. Rosales-Scatena added that for an AMBER Alert to be issued, a person has to be under the age of 18, and usually police are aware that a vehicle is involved and there is criminal activity that is an endangerment to the child.

However, the Silver Alert must have a signature of a doctor and a diagnoses of some kind of medical issue. If a doctor does not sign off on it, the Silver Alert can not be issued.

For both alerts, enough descriptive information must be provided to believe the alert will help.

Indiana State Police sent over these requirements for the different level of alerts:

