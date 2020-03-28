Why the long line at King Gyro downtown?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a week of social distancing, toilet paper hoarding, and endless hand washing, comes a story about the King Gyro downtown that should re-enforce two things that you probably already know about Fort Wayne.

The post appeared earlier today on 2GoFW – a Facebook group dedicated to up-to-date local restaurant, bar, brewery, and cafe listings during the stay-at-home mandate. 2GoFW already has 22-thousand members – which is the first thing you know about Fort Wayne: we like to dine out.

The post says “Let’s help out!!” with a shared post below that talks about the owner saying he’s desperate and barely making it.

Leyda Carmona shared that to the group today around noon. She says she saw it on a wall and posted it to help out.

Then tonight about six – a video was posted – showing cars lined up for blocks -waiting to get food at King Gyro on West Jefferson. The video was posted by Aaron Butts, who is the executive chef at Copper Spoon across the street, who tells me, “It’s great to see. They are our neighbors and we support them.”

Which should tell you the second thing about Fort Wayne: we have an abundance of people with big hearts.

And just to make this story fit into the crazy viral times we’re now in, the original post showed up at least Monday from a woman talking about the King Gyro in Indianapolis.

But her post actually mentions a different place – not King Gyro but Gyro King – the closest one of those is in Toledo or maybe it’s the one in Houston or Sacramento California.

Proof that when things go viral it’s hard to unwind – but it seems to have a happy ending.