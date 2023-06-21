FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Recently, people have seen a spike in their insurance. But what could be the cause of this. Matt Booker with American Family Insurance explained the reason behind this.

“Right now what we see is an increase in the number of loss,” said Booker. “People are getting into more accidents and generally speaking the coast of repairs have gone up as well, some of this is still lingering from the pandemic.”

There are three actions that people should take to help with their insurance rates:

Review your current coverages Assume more of the risks yourself, increasing your deductible Weight your options and ask what can you benefit from by filing a claim

Booker said to keep in consideration your credit history and your claim history they can impact your rates as well.

Another helpful tip for new car owners are finding a vehicle with updated safety features.

“A lot of new cars have safety features, that could positively impact your insurance rates,” Booker said.

Booker wants to remind people that the market is always changing.

“One thing that I would tell people to know that yes, rates are going up but the market changes all the time, be sure to contact your insurance agency to review those coverages,” said Booker.