FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Has your tap water been tasting fishy lately? Swampy, even?

Many Fort Wayne residents have been noticing an odd taste in the water recently, and the website for Fort Wayne’s City Utilities addresses the issue.

The different taste is brought on by the change in seasons, City Utilities explained, and the team is adjusting the treatment processes to help. The adjustments may not completely remove the taste- described as earthy or organic- but it’s been deemed not to be dangerous.

Our water supply comes from the St. Joe River. Periodically, changing weather or compound changes to the river can cause a difference in the smell and taste of our water. We are currently experiencing a change in taste because of this seasonal change. While these changes are unpleasant, they are not dangerous, and the water is safe to drink. We are adjusting our treatment processes to help, but these modifications will not completely eliminate the ‘earthy/organic’ taste. Fort Wayne City Utilities

This graph shows the current conditions, based on testing done within the last two days:

As many residents wonder why the water tastes different lately, City Utilities provides a graphic with the current water conditions.

As of Tuesday, the water conditions are described as tasting organic, on a scale that runs from clear to unpleasant. Changes are common for the water’s smell and taste, City Utilities said. You can refer to the graph online daily to see if the condition changes.

Check out the website for City Utilities to learn more.