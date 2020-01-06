‘Why?’: Bix the Bison found dumped outside Garrett, artwork ground off

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Bix the Bison has been found, but he’s not the same.

The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department posted on its Facebook page Monday that the large fiberglass bison stolen from the east side of Bixler Lake some time between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6 was found dumped outside of Garrett. Custom artwork that had been painted on either side of him had been ground off.

“Why…Why would you steal Bix the Bison?” the parks department wrote in the post. “Why would you grind off the beautiful art work? Why would you dump him outside of Garrett? Someone knows something about this.”

Anyone with any information on the heist or a culprit is asked to call Kendallville Police at (260) 347-0654.

Damage to Bix the Bison is shown. (Kendallville Park Department)

