FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two bridges in Fort Wayne are lighting up blue for the celebration of a first-time event in the Summit City.

Fort Wayne FC is hosting its first-ever playoff games this weekend, and residents may notice the MLK Bridge on Clinton Street, along with the Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park, are both lit up in blue until Sunday.

The club’s home playoff games begin Friday and wrap up Sunday, hosting three visiting teams in the USL2 Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals. Skip the line and get tickets online.