FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a Contact Us submission on wane.com, a WANE 15 viewer sent us several questions they thought we should ask Mayor Tom Henry following his OWI arrest over the weekend.

WANE 15 brought some of the questions to the mayor’s administration. The following questions were sent to public information officer John Perlich:

WANE 15: Who will pay for damage to the city-owned car the mayor was driving and the other car in the crash? Is this a burden on taxpayers?

Perlich: Information isn’t available at this time.

WANE 15: Who will drive the mayor around while his license is suspended? Is it a city employee? If so, what duties are they being pulled from to do so? Who pays this person’s salary?

Perlich: Final details haven’t been worked out at this time.

WANE 15: Will the mayor be allowed to drive a city car again? The city’s drug/alcohol policy prohibits driving a city-owned vehicle under the influence. As we understand it, any city employee who violated that as the mayor did would be fired.

Perlich: We would anticipate that the Mayor would be allowed to drive a city vehicle again.

In addition to seeking answers regarding the above, WANE 15 submitted a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request on Sunday to obtain police body and dash camera footage from the scene of the crash and any other documents related to it.

City attorney Malak Heiny initially denied the request, citing the requested information as “an investigatory record of a law enforcement agency.”

After the mayor pleaded guilty on Monday afternoon, WANE 15 re-submitted the request.

Jill Helfrich, the administrative assistant for the City of Fort Wayne Law Department, responded Tuesday morning and said “the City Law Department has received your inquiry and will need a reasonable amount of time to respond.”