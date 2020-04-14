Who should employees contact if they have concerns about lack of protection from COVID-19

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — For the past month essential employees have been hard at work, stocking shelves at grocery stores, protecting our streets, and delivering goods across the nation. But while working many have had questions staying healthy during the pandemic.

Employees from various businesses have contacted WANE 15, expressing concerns that they do not feel safe on their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. So if you feel unsafe at your place of employment who do you call?

An official with Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) said pandemic or not, if an employee fears for their safety or health to contact the agency. Their goal is to improve workplace safety and health for all Indiana workers by reducing hazards and exposures in the workplace environment.

If an employee feels unsafe or sees unsafe behaviors he or she can make a non-formal or formal complaint to IOSHA. The difference between non-formal and formal is that you can file a non-formal complaint without leaving your name. When a complaint is filed with IOSHA, the state then sends a letter to the employer to remind them of the governor’s executive order.

In a typical year IOSHA normally receives around 1,200 non-formal complaints. In the past month, the agency has seen more than 3,000 non-formal complaints. Those complaints range from an employer not providing hand sanitizer, to an employee believing a coworker has the virus, to an employer remaining open though they are not an essential business.

To file a non-formal IOSHA Complaints Related to COVID-19 click here.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: