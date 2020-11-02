Whitley County’s oldest veteran celebrating 100th birthday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The oldest veteran in Whitley County is celebrating a milestone birthday on Wednesday.

Ken Jones, 99, will mark 100 years on earth on Wednesday. He was born in Kentucky on November 4, 1920, a birthday that his mother was not thrilled by.

“She was mad because it was the first day women could vote and she didn’t get to vote,” said Jones. “And she wanted a girl, anyway. She had two boys already.”

Jones said his mother was so mad that she refused to name him. After ten days, the doctor who delivered him ended up naming him Kenneth. Jones

Jones, who served in the Navy during World War II, is not just the oldest person in his family; he is the oldest veteran in Whitley County. He is also the county’s only living veteran of World War II. His family threw a birthday party on Sunday and invited people from the community to stop by. So many people joined at the start that extra chairs had to be added to tables to accommodate.

“It’s amazing that they would all come and celebrate with me,” said Jones.

His advice to others who want to live to be 100 is to start exercising and not to stop.