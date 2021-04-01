Whitley County will not enforce mask wearing including county buildings

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — For the past few weeks, Whitley County has bounced between blue and yellow on the COVID infection map. Officials say it’s time to take the steps to get back to normalcy.

Whitley County Commissioners announced Thursday they will not enforce a mask mandate in the county starting April 6. This means county employees and visitors will not be required to wear masks inside county buildings. This includes the Whitley County Courthouse and the county government building.

Though the county will no longer enforce a mask mandate, a business within the county can still require masks to be worn inside their buildings. Those who wish to continue to wear a mask are still able to wear a mask.

“What I’ve witnessed is that our small businesses have done a really really good job of keeping their businesses going even under the restrictions that have happened,” said Whitley County Commissioner Theresa Green. “Of course everyone is ready for them to be over. But at this point, I wouldn’t say it’s going to be a huge change because I think we’ve navigated it really, really successfully here in Whitley County.”

Though Whitley County will no longer require masks, Columbia City, Churubusco and other towns will set their own requirements. And if the numbers of cases rise the county commissioner will reevaluate the situation and make a decision whether masks should return.