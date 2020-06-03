Whitley County to host peaceful vigil for George Floyd

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A peaceful vigil in remembrance of George Floyd will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Columbia City.

The Facebook-advertised event will take place at the Whitley County Courthouse Square. Columbia City Police officials have been made aware of all possible threats and details of the event to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

The tentative schedule includes:

7:00 – Welcome and Call for Peace

7:15 – Speakers

7:45 – Reading of Names/ Moment of Silence

7:50 – Closing Poem

8:00 – Disperse

Speakers are scheduled to uplift, educate and encourage listeners, the event said.

Speakers include:

Alisha Rauch – a mother who decided to take a stand so her sons could have a better tomorrow

Kibwe Cooper – a multimedia creator who has dedicated himself to creating an educational dialogue on societal issues

Face masks and social distancing are encouraged by organizers.

If severe weather occurs, the event will take place on Facebook. Details and updates can be found on the event’s Facebook page.